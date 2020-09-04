Leicester lock Blake Enever reflects on uncertainty of Australian rugby at start of outbreak

Posted on by in Latest News, Premiership with

Determined Aussie lock Blake Enever cites financial security and the challenge of making Leicester great again as reasons behind his decision to forsake the chance of a Wallabies recall.

Capped twice by Australia in 2017, ex-Brumbies stalwart Enever would have been well placed for a call-up under new boss Dave Rennie, given that so many of his counterparts are moving abroad.

With Wallabies World Cup star Adam Coleman at London Irish, Izack Rodda heading to France and Rob Simmons set to join Coleman this December, Enever’s experience could have seen him shoot up Australia’s Test pecking order.

However, Enever, 28, told The Rugby Paper: “During the Covid scenario there were a lot of players who didn’t quite know what their future would be in Australia.

“Everybody got hit with some pretty hefty pay-cuts so there was a long period where people were trying to pick up second jobs just to stay afloat with their families and all that stuff.

“Personally, it’s an exciting opportunity to come over here, and to have a three-year contract is awesome for that little bit of security, not just financially but in knowing what you’re going to be doing and can focus on what you need to focus on.

“I’ve got clear goals and hopefully I can help form a bit of a core group at Tigers now and build some good relationships that way, which will hopefully lead to success.”

Of kissing goodbye to his Wallabies hopes, Enever added: “You toss everything up in the decision to move to the UK.

“I’ve been fortunate to have good times at the Brumbies and was fortunate to get those caps for Australia, but I want to enjoy my rugby now.

“This is an awesome opportunity for me to play some really good rugby and hopefully be part of a playing group that makes some history. That’s important for me as well, to have those goals, and I think that can happen here at Leicester Tigers.

“I’ve got a young family and the opportunity to come over here and experience the UK, as well as playing in lots of games of high quality footy, was really exciting as well.

“There’s been a lot of movement in Australian rugby with guys leaving and I hope things go well over there with a new competition next year. But, personally, I’m just happy to be here at Tigers and we want to create a new identity and DNA for this team.”

Move on up: Blake Enever has switched hemispheres after playing a pivotal role in the Brumbies resurgence in the Australian Conference. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

As a lineout specialist also renowned as a hard-nosed, physical presence up front, Enever says the opportunity to work with head coach Steve Borthwick informed his decision to move.

Enever explained: “It did influence it and it’s pretty exciting to have a head coach who shares in the excitement of the lineout. Steve’s very thorough and I’ve had good conversations with him over the that part of the game.

“He’s a good coach and he adds a lot more than just the lineout to the team – a lot of players would agree – and that’s an exciting thing for the future of the Tigers.

“There’s a lot of young players here and a lot of potential for guys who are being exposed to an awesome rugby programme, so I’ll just prosper and benefit from that and it will be exciting to see how the squad progresses moving forward.

“I was in the Brumbies environment for six years so it’s a challenge to learn new things, but it was a pretty easy decision to come over.”

NEALE HARVEY

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Blake Enever, Leicester Tigers