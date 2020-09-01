Dual-role Alex Brown shares his blueprint for Gloucester success

Posted on by in Latest News, Premiership with

Gloucester operations supremo Alex Brown is confident his new-look coaching team, led by rookie head coach George Skivington, will silence the naysayers by being successful for years to come.

A summer of upheaval at Kingsholm saw experienced leadership duo David Humphreys and Johan Ackermann depart, before Skivington became a surprise appointment to the top coaching role.

Ex-Wasps, Leicester and London Irish lock Skivington has since been joined by Alex King and Dominic Waldouck as Gloucester plot a new route.

Asked whether appointing Skivington represented a risk, Brown said: “Of course there’s a risk with any coach, regardless of whether you employ a senior international guy or a young, up-and-coming coach like ‘Skivs’. But the whole coaching group needed to be right and George’s experience from playing and his understanding of the Premiership is second to none.

“He’s been in the Premiership all of his career, playing and coaching, and in a short space of time has done some really impressive things and gained a lot of respect from players he’s been involved with.

FEATURE: George Skivington says he is under no mandate to guarantee Gloucester of Champions Cup qualification for 2020-21https://t.co/dTaxWCbKL6 — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) July 29, 2020

“With Alex King’s knowledge and expertise alongside him you’ve got a good balance there and Dom Waldouck has also become very well regarded in the short time he’s been coaching.

“Dom adds energy and the blend of coaches has worked out very well. They’re really good people and, ultimately, we’ve got a young, English coaching crew here now who will be with us for the long-term.

“Things don’t happen overnight but if we’ve got that coaching group in for a long period, you can build things because successful teams are created through continuity.”

With money tight, changes to the playing squad will be gradual. However, Brown added: “We want to make sure people are here for a long time, not just two-year contracts, and we’re working hard to make people feel they’re part of the long-term picture.

“We’ve been left in a good place because David Humphreys and Johan Ackermann built a good crop of players and our academy has got to be a driving force as well. We’ve brought through some wonderful players recently and over the next 12 months more will get a good shout and it’s a great opportunity for those younger lads to put their hands up.

“There’s no better time to be a young player pushing through and with the age profile of our squad, along with the experience we have, we want to be fighting near the top of the Premiership and in the top European competition. Other clubs will say the same but over the next few games our coaching group will get a proper steer on where our team is moving into next season.”

Upcoming: Gloucester and Italy U20 scrum-half Stephen Varney has been getting game time since the Premiership’s restart, scoring again Saracens in August. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Since being forced to call time on his own playing days in 2012, former England second row Brown has forged a new career in Gloucester’s backroom, first as the club’s rugby operations manager and then as commercial director before taking on his current, all-encompassing role.

Far from being daunted by the circumstances facing rugby, which could yet involve further painful cutbacks if crowds fail to return by Christmas or RFU and Premiership TV money dries up, Brown, 41, remains optimistic.

“It’s been a fantastic challenge so far and covering two sides of the business is actually the perfect role for me,” he said.

“I learnt a lot working under David Humphreys and then the commercial role was really exciting. It’s something I had a passion for anyway so to now have a job that combines both is fantastic and as long as everyone is clear on what they’re doing, it makes it good fun too.

“My background means I have a complete understanding of what it is to be a professional rugby player and the demands it has on you, because you can empathise. When it comes to decisions over squad numbers and coaches, if you’ve got that understanding it makes your decisions a lot easier, so it’s a position that’s pretty unique but is a great one to be in.”

Brown adds: “I hope there won’t be more cutbacks. We’ve been through many financial plans over the last four months and been grateful for the support from all our sponsors, and players as well in terms of sacrificing some of their salary. All the staff at Kingsholm have been involved in those sacrifices and it has impacted on the club.

“If we can push through the next few months and get people back in Kingsholm, we’ll be in reasonable shape. We want crowds back, not only to improve our financial position but because we’re a hub of the Gloucester community and so much energy flows from that.

“We’re seeking guidance on that and can only hope we can get people back towards the end of the season – then hopefully next season we can build towards being full again.”

NEALE HARVEY

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Alex Brown, Gloucester