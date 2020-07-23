Newcastle Falcons find Waldouck replacement in new defence coach Nick Easter

Nick Easter has renewed acquaintances with Dean Richards to become the new defence coach at Newcastle Falcons.

Former No.8 Easter played under Richards during their time at Harlequins, and succeeds Dom Waldouck in the coaching position after he left Kingston Park for Gloucester this week.

It was at Harlequins where Easter began his coaching career, becoming defence coach under Conor O’Shea immediately upon his retirement in 2016.

The past two years have seen Easter work with the Sharks in Super Rugby and Currie Cup, with the Durban-side topping the South Africa conference in Super Rugby prior to the halting of the season.

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards welcomed news of Easter’s imminent arrival on Tyneside, saying: “He has a good few years’ coaching experience under his belt at a high level, and will add a lot to our group.

“I worked with Nick at Harlequins during his playing career, and he’s a great character who really understands the game. He has since gone on and broadened his coaching horizons in South Africa, and will bring a fresh pair of eyes at a really important time for the club.

“I’m really excited about what Nick can bring as we embark on our preparation for the 2020-21 Premiership season, and it’s an exciting time for the club.”

Newcastle’s return to the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership was confirmed back in April, the Falcons standing 18 points clear at the top of the Championship table after winning all 15 of their league games prior to the season ending early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delighted to have agreed his move to Kingston Park, Easter said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to coach back in the Premiership – especially working with a guy like Dean and at a club like Newcastle.

“I have a great relationship with Dean having played under him at Harlequins, and he’s doing great work up there with a couple of promotions and a top-four Premiership finish. It’s a club on the rise, I and I want to play my part in helping the growth of rugby in the North East.

“I’ve had a great experience in South Africa over the last few years, and learned a lot from being involved in Super Rugby. I’ll now be looking to take that and grow it further by working with an outstanding group of coaches and players at the Falcons, and it’s an exciting prospect.”

Easter won 54 England caps between 2007 and 2015, playing in three Rugby World Cups and making 281 appearances for Harlequins.

