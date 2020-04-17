Gareth Davies is losing three-way race for Wales No.9 shirt, says Rob Jones

FORMER Lions scrum-half Robert Jones insists Wayne Pivac must be cut some slack and is confident the former Scarlets coach can help Wales reach new heights.

Jones, most famous for battling with Australian No.9 Nick Farr-Jones on the 1989 Lions tour, insists it will take time for Wales to go forwards after a disappointing Six Nations.

But the 58-cap passmaster, right, says Pivac is the right man to be at the helm.

“I’m pretty confident if these guys are given the opportunity they will get it right and we probably will see a better brand of rugby from Wales,” Jones said.

“But ultimately, whatever brand it is, it has to be successful because winning matters. In a professional game which is analysed inside out, and where defences are so structured, you have to work on ways to put people into space.

“It’s easy for people to say get the ball wide now, but you have to get everyone to buy into change and it won’t happen overnight.

“Defensively there looks to be a change under Byron Hayward compared to what Shaun Edwards was doing and that will have a bearing on results over the next 12 months.”

The 2020 Six Nations saw Pivac chop and change his nines with Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams and the reinstated Rhys Webb all getting game time.

Dragon: Scrum-half Robert Jones won 54 caps for Wales and toured with the British & Irish Lions twice. David Rogers/Allsport

Jones – regarded as one of Welsh rugby’s best ever 9s due to his dynamic service – believes Scarlets star Davies will fall down the pecking order next season.

He said: “The key thing under this new Welsh game plan is for the scrum-half to be able to move the ball away from the base of the ruck as quickly as possible.

“Gareth is one of the best broken-field runners in the game and can frighten the life out of opposition back rows. He makes things happen out of nothing and has played his part in Wales’ success over the last few years. But I don’t think he has been at his best.

“Tomos Williams is in a similar mould, but his service is sharper. Rhys Webb is back and in the team based on reputation alone because he’s not played much rugby.

“I’d say Gareth would probably be down the pecking order, based purely on selection in the Six Nations.

“With new coaches and new ideas he needs time to adapt. They’ve perhaps taken him away defensively from the work he did in terms of pressuring fly-halves and going for the intercept.

“Those things are a little bit different now so he might not fit in as well as the other two.”

STEFFAN THOMAS

