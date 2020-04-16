World Rugby announces eight-figure global relief fund for unions

World Rugby has announced a relief fund totalling $100m (£80m) will be made available to ‘the maximum number of unions’ for the ‘maximum amount of time’.

The sum comes as part of a Covid-19 relief strategy decided upon by the central governing body for rugby.

Six Nations and Sanzaar unions will be able to access the fund through either advances or loans, while World Rugby has stressed its support for emerging nations.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief in the form of a US$100 million relief fund, while we are making excellent progress towards calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment.”

The shutdown of the rugby calendar has seen income avenues for unions dry up, with the RFU forecasting a loss up to £60m due to the downturn.

As a result, player and staff wage reductions have been imposed by unions across the globe.

In Australia, 75% of Rugby Australia’s staff have been stood down. While USA Rugby filed for bankruptcy on March 30 – a matter World Rugby are working to resolve.

Knowing a return to action will bring assurances to the finances of rugby unions, World Rugby explained it is in dialogue with multiple facets to outline the safest route.

“World Rugby, in full partnership with 6 Nations, SANZAAR, unions (in consultation with their leagues) and International Rugby Players, continues to progress a variety of return-to-rugby plans, including the delivery of a viable 2020 international competition calendar subject to the relevant government and health authority advice,” the World Rugby statement included.

Beaumont added: “I have chaired many productive meetings in recent weeks with my union, region, competition and player colleagues and we are moving rapidly towards a viable calendar solution and, while compromises are being made, the outcome will be in the best interests of the whole game.

“This is a process with solidarity, unity and leadership at heart – one that sets a potential blueprint for successful collaboration in the future and I would like to thank everyone for their openness, cooperation and global view.”

