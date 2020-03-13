Exeter Chiefs centre Sam Hill to join Sale Sharks next season

Sam Hill will leave Exeter Chiefs and move to Sale Sharks next season.

As revealed in The Rugby Paper on March 1, the centre will move to the north-west as Sale want to boost their EQP numbers.

This comes after Bath signed homegrown Sharks talent Cameron Redpath to a three-year contract.

Hill, 26, has agreed a two-year deal to move to the AJ Bell Stadium and leave the club he made his debut for in 2013.

“Sale are a club with huge ambition and a lot of quality in their squad,” said Hill, who has made over 150 appearances for Exeter. “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I’m at a point in my career where I feel the time is right for a change of scenery and I was delighted when Steve Diamond approached me about signing.”

Hill was one of Exeter’s contingent including Luke Cowan-Dickie, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell who won the U20 World Rugby Championship in 2013, but is yet to make an appearance for the England senior side.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time with the Chiefs,” Hill added. “Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to be part of an outstanding squad of players and enjoyed some incredible moments, both on and off the field.

“I feel privileged to have played so many times for a team that, when I was growing up, I dreamed of playing for. To now say I’m leaving the club is incredibly tough, but I’ve come to the point in my career where I feel like a new challenge will be beneficial to me.

“Obviously, there are still a few months to go before the end of the season and all my focus between then and now will be on playing my part to try and win the club some more silverware.”

In Hill, Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond sees a player capable of enabling the club to achieve its top-end of the table ambitions in the Premiership.

“We are exceptionally pleased to have secured Sam’s services for the foreseeable future, and I am looking forward to welcoming him to Carrington over the summer,” Diamond said.

“As we continue to develop our strength in depth and look to challenge at the top end of the table, it is important we have two exceptional players in each position. I feel Sam is the perfect candidate to provide another hard-hitting option for us in the centres, along with bringing a huge amount of Premiership and play-off experience to the club.”

12.7 – Of the 59 centres to play 100+ minutes in @premrugby this season, Sam Hill has averaged more carries per 80 minutes than any other (12.7, 97 carries, 610 mins). Frenzy. pic.twitter.com/8BLmifeMCO — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 13, 2020

