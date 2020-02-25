Bath outline intentions for next season by signing Premiership trio

BATH have agreed to a triple deal that will see them sign Cameron Redpath, Ben Spencer and Will Spencer for next season.
England U20 inside-centre Redpath comes from Sale Sharks.
Ben Spencer has put pen to paper on a three-year deal after opting to leave relegated Saracens.
And Leicester lock Will Spencer is hoping that a return to Bath will kick-start his international ambitions after being called up for training by Eddie Jones.
Redpath, the son of former Scottish star scrum-half Bryan, is tipped to become a future England international and recently trained with Eddie Jones’ squad in London.
The 20-year- old, who can also play at full-back and fly-half has agreed to a three-year deal to join up with Stuart Hooper’s Bath in the summer.
Bath looked at Wales star Rhys Webb and Scotland’s Kings Lynn-born star Ali Price before Ben Spencer came onto the market as he looks to bolster his England career.
Bristol, Exeter Chiefs, Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints all took a look at Spencer, who was a member of England’s World Cup squad.
Bath held off a challenge from Worcester who wanted to sign Leicester ace Will Spencer, who started his career at the Rec.
The Oxford-born second row moved to Welford Road two years ago and is out of contract at the end of the season.
NEIL FISSLER
Tagged Bath, Ben Spencer, Cameron Redpath, Premiership, Will Spencer