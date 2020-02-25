England open to allowing access for fly-on-the-wall TV documentary

WILL CARLING says it is possible that the RFU could agree to allow Amazon cameras to make a fly-on-wall documentary.

Amazon, who featured the All Blacks as part of their All or Nothing series, wanted to follow England during the World Cup.

But the RFU turned down a seven-figure offer fearing it would become a distraction for Eddie Jones’ squad who finished as runners-up.

Instead, department heads elected to run their own mini-series in house with the Rising Sons features posted to England Rugby’s Youtube channel.

And with Jones’ seal of approval after a test run in Japan, a documentary series could well be in the pipeline.

Carling, who set up a television production company which would have worked with Amazon on the documentary, believes it could be revived.

He said: “There is a possibility something can be done. This is a great group of guys.

“Fans would love to see the detail that goes on behind the scenes.

“And get to know some of the characters that play the game. I would like to see something out in the near future.”

NEIL FISSLER

