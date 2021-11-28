Baxter: We need the joy of winning

WHEN back-rower Dave Ewers plays, Exeter win. The Chiefs have suffered four defeats in the Premiership this season but Ewers, absent for all the setbacks, returned from injury with a thunderous man-of-the-match performance to extend his personal run of Premiership victories to 11.

“We both needed a win for different reasons but thankfully we came through in the end,” he said. “We knew we had to respect Bath as a team with internationals across the board and we did.”

Chiefs DOR Rob Baxter said: “We had to work hard across the 80 minutes because Bath worked hard. Sometimes you have to loc...