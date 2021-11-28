Baxter: We need the joy of winning

WHEN back-rower Dave Ewers plays, Exeter win. The Chiefs have suffered four defeats in the Premiership this season but Ewers, absent for all the setbacks, returned from injury with a thunderous man-of-the-match performance to extend his personal run of Premiership victories to 11.
“We both needed a win for different reasons but thankfully we came through in the end,” he said. “We knew we had to respect Bath as a team with internationals across the board and we did.”
Chiefs DOR Rob Baxter said: “We had to work hard across the 80 minutes because Bath worked hard. Sometimes you have to loc...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login