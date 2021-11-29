Saracens moved into second place of the Gallagher Premiership with a home win against Sale Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

Sarries led 13-0 at half time after Vincent Koch’s try and three Alex Lozoski kicks. Sale’s task became an uphill battle when they lost skipper Jono Ross to a head injury on 22 minutes. Sharks were futher inhibited following the loss of winger Byron McGuigan to a red card for throwing Welsh centre Nick Tompkins into the ground by the advertising hoardings.

Billy Vunipola’s mazy run set up Sarries winger Sean Maitland to go over with relative ease in the corner in the 49thminute. Vunipola was mightily impressive throughout the game following a recent knee injury that has kept him sidelined for four weeks.

Sale got back into the game as Ben Curry’s quick thinking got him over the line just after the hour mark. However, Saracen’s impeccable decision making on the attack allowed for Malins to go over the line ten minutes later.

Rob du Preez – who is rumoured by The Blind Side to be wanting a move to France, beat two Sarries defenders to open the door for Sharks’ Raffi Quirke to go over with six minutes remaining. That concluded the scoring at 25-14 following four second half tries.

Saracens: Malins, Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Segun; Goode, Davies; Mako Vunipola, Lewis, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Isiekwe, Wray, B Vunipola,

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, McFarland, Earl, Van Zyl, Morris, Lewington.

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, van Rensburg, Roebuck; MacGinty, Quirke; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, JL Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, B Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Oosthuizen, JP Du Preez, T Curry, Warr, R Du Preez, L James.

Sent off: McGuigan (46).

Referee: Thomas Foley (RFU).