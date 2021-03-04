Louis Lynagh signs professional terms at Harlequins

Harlequins have signed academy graduate Louis Lynagh to a new long-term deal after impressing in recent months.

Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael, has started on five occasions for Quins this season and scored two tries.

The 20-year-old qualifies for England, Australia and Italy and has represented England at age-grade level, as well as gaining experience in the 2019-20 season at Richmond in National One.

Given his chance to impress in the Premiership, the wing/full-back stated his intention to remain in the starting line-up amidst competition from Mike Brown, Aaron Morris, Nathan Earle, Cadan Murley, Joe Marchant, Tyrone Green and Ross Chisholm.

“It’s fantastic to be able to sign a new deal with Quins,” he said.

“It’s been great to have the opportunity to get out there in the Premiership in the last two months, and I’m looking forward to more.

“There is a lot of competition for places in the outside back unit here, which is driving standards. It’s a great place for me to continue developing my game.

“There’s a great feel around the squad at the moment. It’s a team full of potential and we know this group has the ability to go out there and win silverware. That’s something I’m excited to be a part of.”

General manager Billy Millard said: “We’re delighted to have Louis signed up for more on a long-term deal with Quins. Louis is an immensely determined young man with real talent.

“He has worked hard in training the last few seasons and has taken his chances with both hands this season. We’re delighted to see Louis add further depth to our stocks out wide and are excited to see how he continues to develop.”