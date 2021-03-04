Wales hit by Kieran Hardy Six Nations injury blow

Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations.

The Triple Crown-winner exited play with 15 minutes to go in Wales’ 40-24 victory over England last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Replaced by Gareth Davies in Cardiff, the WRU confirmed Hardy will be released back to the Scarlets where he will be treated by the region’s medical staff and monitored by the WRU.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement said: “Kieran has been released from the squad due to a hamstring injury suffered in the game versus England on Saturday. He will continue his rehabilitation back at the Scarlets.”

No replacement scrum-half will be called up for Hardy as there are three scrum halves in the squad in Davies, Tomos Williams and Lloyd Williams.

Hardy was afforded his chance to start after Williams was laid low by a hamstring injury earlier in the tournament in the win over Ireland.

The Cardiff Blues No.9 has not played any rugby since but could recover in time for Wales’ trip to Rome next week.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wainwright and Owen Watkin are being released to the Dragons and Ospreys respectively for this weekend, with the two sides facing each other on Saturday in a Welsh derby.

They are due to link back up with the Wales squad on Monday, ahead of the final two rounds of the Six Nations against Italy and France.