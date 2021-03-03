Uncapped Northampton lock David Ribbans drafted in by England

Northampton Saints lock David Ribbans has been promoted from England’s shadow squad to the senior team to replace club teammate Courtney Lawes.

It was confirmed last Friday that Lawes would miss the remainder of the 2021 Six Nations for England due to a chest injury he sustained in training.

“Unfortunately, Courtney picked up a knock and that means he won’t be available for us for the rest of the Six Nations,” attack coach Simon Amor said.

England head coach Eddie Jones has selected Ribbans to join up with the team on their fallow week and become eligible for selection.

South Africa-born, Ribbans is uncapped at Test level and could make his debut in the remaining matches against France and Ireland.

An RFU statement announcing the inclusion of Ribbans in the England squad read: “Eddie Jones’ side, who are currently on a fallow week, will meet again at their training base, The Lensbury in Teddington, to prepare for their last two matches on Sunday. England will take on France at Twickenham on March 13 and Ireland in Dublin on March 20.

“Elsewhere, some of the squad members who have received less playing time during the tournament will be given the opportunity to play for their clubs in their respective fixtures this weekend. This will be an individual decision for each player from a performance perspective and is in line with tournament regulations and Covid-19 protocols.”

England are next in action on March 13 when France visit Twickenham.

Fabien Galthie’s side are on the hunt for a Six Nations Grand Slam, though they will have to wait on their match against Scotland to be rescheduled following its cancellation last weekend due to a Covid-19 outbreak among playing and coaching staff.