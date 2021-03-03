Saints duo Marshall and Hobbs-Awoyemi agree extensions

Northampton Saints have announced that hooker Reece Marshall and prop Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi have both signed new contracts to remain at the club.

The duo have both come through Northampton’s flourishing Academy system and have penned new deals to keep them at Franklin’s Gardens for the foreseeable future.

Marshall, whose re-signed was revealed in The Rugby Paper last month, made his 57th appearance in Black, Green and Gold last weekend having brought up his Saints half-century at the end of last season.

The hooker has eight tries to his name for Saints since his debut back in 2015, and played a key role in the side’s run to Premiership Rugby Cup success in 2019 – starting the final against Saracens which Saints won 23-9.

Marshall, 26, said: “I’m incredibly excited to sign on again with Saints; Franklin’s Gardens very much feels like home having spent my entire career to date at the club, so the decision to extend my contract was an easy one.

“We have a really talented group of hard-working guys in the squad and the atmosphere around the club is special. We all know we can continue to improve and there’s nowhere I’d rather be playing my rugby at the moment.”

Meanwhile, a long-term achilles injury has restricted Hobbs-Awoyemi to just four appearances for Northampton since his return to Franklin’s Gardens from London Irish.

The 26-year-old loosehead re-signed for his hometown club in the summer of 2020, after a four-year stint with the Exiles where he made 50 appearances and helped the side gain promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity to extend my contract with Saints again, having obviously not been able to make as big an impact on the pitch as I would have liked so far through injury,” said Hobbs-Awoyemi.

“I am thoroughly grateful to Northampton’s medical staff and strength and conditioning coaches for everything they have done so far to help me through my recovery. I can’t wait to pull on a Black, Green and Gold jersey again, and run out in front of a packed-out Franklin’s Gardens when our supporters can finally return.”