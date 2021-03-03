Scarlets plan to hijack Cardiff Blues deal with Dwayne Peel

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel could return to Scarlets as head coach rather than join Cardiff Blues.

It was announced in December that Peel would come back to Wales to join the Cardiff Blues coaching staff next summer from Ulster.

But it now appears Peel is considering heading to Llanelli to link up with his old region, with a reshuffle to the Scarlets coaching structure seeing Peel inherit the head coach role from Glenn Delaney who would shift into a newly-created director of rugby role.

Peel has been part of the Ulster backroom staff since joining from Bristol in 2017 and was due to become Cardiff Blues senior assistant coach responsible for attack for the 2021-22 season.

Cardiff Blues still expect Peel to honour his contract and start work at the Arms Park in the 2021 summer and no deal is close to being done with Scarlets to release him from any of his commitments.

A Cardiff Blues statement read: “Cardiff Blues have been made aware of speculation that another Welsh region have made an approach to Dwayne Peel about a potential coaching position ahead of next season.

“The former Wales scrum-half signed a three-year contract with Cardiff Blues last year and is due to arrive at the Arms Park in the summer.

“Peel, who is currently an assistant coach at Ulster Rugby, remains contracted to Cardiff Blues from July 2021 until June 2024. Cardiff Blues will be making no further comment.”