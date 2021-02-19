CONSTANT coaching changes have fuelled an over-reliance on southern hemisphere players at Leicester Tigers at the expense of homegrown talent, say club legends Les Cusworth and Dusty Hare.

A Rugby Paper survey of matchday squads in this season’s Premiership reveals that Tigers, once considered a bastion of the nation whose former stars underpinned England’s drive to World Cup glory in 2003, are fielding more overseas players than anyone else bar London Irish.

Over 40 per cent of players used by Leicester this season emanate from the southern hemisphere, while under half their squads have com...