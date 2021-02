Catch video highlights of the Reds win over 14-man Waratahs in the opening round of the 2021 Super Rugby AU at the Suncorp Stadium.

A red card late in the first half for Izaia Perese did little to help the ‘Tahs cause, but the damage had already been done by the Reds who had scored 24 points in the first 18 minutes of the Round 1 fixture.

Reds 41

Tries: Campbell, Mafi, Daugunu (2), Droasese

Converionss: O’Connor (5)

Pens: O’Connor (2)

Waratahs 7

Tries: Gordon

Cons: Harrison