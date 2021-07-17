Quins and Falcons in pay-cut concern

ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

Bonus time: Quins’ Joe Gray, Will Collier, James Chisholm and Tom Lawday celebrate the Premiership title victoryPREMIERSHIP champions Harlequins are locked in talks with players who are being asked to accept 25 per cent pay cuts until the new season gets underway in September.Almost every Premiership club slashed players’ pay by up to a quarter at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year when all of their income suddenly dried up.It was on the understanding that they would be back on full pay as soon as they started playing again...