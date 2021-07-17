Harlequins and Falcons in pay-cut concern

PREMIERSHIP champions Harlequins are locked in talks with players who are being asked to accept 25 per cent pay cuts until the new season gets underway in September.

Almost every Premiership club slashed players’ pay by up to a quarter at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year when all of their income suddenly dried up.

It was on the understanding that they would be back on full pay as soon as they started playing again, and they started to get income mainly from BT Sport.

Blindside understands that for most clubs, the pay cuts ended last August when the 2019-2020 campaign resume...