Jake Kerr inks permanent Bristol Bears contract

Bristol Bears have extended the terms of Jake Kerr’s contract for the 2021-22 season.

The hooker arrived at Ashton Gate initially on a short-term deal after leaving Leicester Tigers by mutual consent in April.

Capped by Scotland in 2019, former Watsonian Kerr follows Bryan Byrne in turning their deals permanent one summer apart.

Byrne impressed Pat Lam enough to earn a permanent deal in 2020, with the Bears hooker stocks now boasting Harry Thacker and Will Capon.

The value of Kerr to the Bears was enhanced by the decision to switch George Kloska from hooker to loosehead prop by the coaches at Bristol.

The Bears also confirmed the arrivals of Joe Cotton and Theo Strang on a trial basis until the end of 2021.

Former Waratahs hooker, Cotton, originally hails from Bristol, while scrum-half Strang has made four appearances for the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

Meanwhile, Bristol confirmed a departure from the club in scrum-half Chris Cook.

The 30-year-old made the switch from Bath last summer after more than a decade at the Rec.