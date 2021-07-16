Harry Elrington signs for Gloucester after London Irish departure

Gloucester have announced the signing of prop Harry Elrington ahead of the 2021-22 Premiership season.

The loosehead prop was one of nine players to leave London Irish at the end of last month, and is now set to line-up against his old club for the Cherry & Whites next season.

Gloucester travel to face the Exiles in Round Five come October, with Elrington becoming the second front row signed to the squad by George Skivington after Russian prop Kirill Gotovtsev.

“Harry is a big prop who will add real physicality to our front row,” said head coach Skivington. “The scrum is a hugely important part of our game and bringing in another prop makes sense as we prepare for another season.

“He’s a powerful scrummager who is coming into his prime so we’re really looking forward to see him push on when he gets here.”

Now on to @gloucesterrugby, I’m really looking forward to getting started and giving all I can to helping the team succeed. Can’t wait to hear the fans at kingsholm in my favour for once!



Looking forward to a new chapter 🍒 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/kRgfxTG2Va — Harry Elrington (@HJElrington) July 16, 2021

Gloucester have also announced the signing of Elrington’s former Irish teammate Ben Meehan.

The Australian scrum-half left the London club prematurely in April, citing personal reasons, and bolsters the ranks which were lightened by the departure of Willi Heinz to Worcester this summer.

Skivington said of Meehan: “Ben is an experienced and exciting scrum-half who will bring a lot of energy to the squad. Having worked with him during my time at Irish, I know his quality and I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Gloucester Rugby shirt.

“With Willi Heinz moving on at the end of last season, we felt that we needed to bring in an experienced operator at scrum half and with fierce competition for the starting 9 shirt, we’re really looking forward to seeing the lads push each other in training and get the best out of each other.”