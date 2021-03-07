Leicester lads had me labelled as  strange

MY LIFEIN RUGBYIAN NIMMO

THE FORMER LEICESTER, COVENTRY, NOTTINGHAM, CORNISH PIRATES, NEWPORT GWENT DRAGONS, LONDON IRISH AND LONDON WELSH LOCKRIGHT the way through my ten-year pro career, rugby was never something that completely defined me. I loved it to bits, but I always had lots of other interests outside of the game.When I first started at Leicester, my thinking seemed a lot different to most of the other young lads, which gets you labelled as strange a lot of the time. But while I respected guys were there because of their attitude and singlemindedness, ...