TEAMS: Borthwick overhauls Leicester line-up to include Nemani Nadolo

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has made 14 changes to his matchday squad for their game against London Irish in the Premiership.

Nemani Nadolo’s first appearance for Tigers will come at Welford Road in the Round 16 clash to be held between two teams yet to win on their return to rugby.

Fellow newcomer to the Leicester backline this summer David Williams slots in on the other wing, while Ben Youngs, Gerge Ford, Matt Scott, Jaco Taute and Freddie Steward all start.

Ellis Genge and Tom Youngs return after missing Saturday's fixture and are joined in the front-row by fellow international Dan Cole, who came off the bench against Bath at the weekend.

Tigers academy graduates Harry Wells and Calum Green make up the second-row with Hanro Liebenberg included at blindside flanker for his first start since the Premiership resumed.

After losing to Bath and Northampton Saints, Irish have changed their entire front row to include Harry Elrington, Motu Matu’u and Sekope Kepu.

Ben Donnell is named at blindside flanker and Blair Cowan captains the side from openside flanker.

The Exiles first-choice centre partnership of Terrence Hepetema and Curtis Rona combine in the midfield, while Tom Parton replaces Ben Laoder in the back-three.

Leicester Tigers v London Irish (Wednesday, 6pm kick-off)

Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 David Williams, 13 Jaco Taute, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Nemani Nadolo, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (capt), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Calum Green, 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Jordan Taufua,

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Nephi Leatigaga, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 George Martin, 20 Luke Wallace, 21 Ben White, 22 Zack Henry, 23 Jordan Olowofela

London Irish: 15 Tom Homer, 14 Tom Parton, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10 Paddy Jackson, 9 Ben Meehan; 1 Harry Elrington, 2 Motu Matu’u, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 George Nott, 5 Sebastian de Chaves, 6 Ben Donnell, 7 Blair Cowan (capt), 8 Albert Tuisue

Replacements: 16 Matt Cornish, 17 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18 Lovejoy Chawatama, 19 Jack Cooke, 20 TJ Ioane, 21 Rory Brand, 22 Jacob Atkins, 23 Ross Neal

Wasps v Sale Sharks (Tuesday, 5.30pm kick-off)

Wasps: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Zach Kibirige, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Jimmy Gopperth, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Jaocb Umaga, 9 Dan Robson; 1 Ben Harris, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Jack Willis, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Brad Shields

Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Tom West, 18 Jack Owlett, 19 Tim Cardall, 20 Sione Vailanu, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Charlie Atkinson, 23 Ryan Mills

Sale Sharks: 15 Luke James, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Connor Doherty, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 1 Arron Reed, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Will Cliff; 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 4 Matt Postlethwaite, 5 James Phillips, 6 Cameron Neild, 7 Ben Curry (capt) 8 Jono Ross

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Valery Morozov, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Faf De Klerk, 22 Sam James, 23 Tom Roebuck

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off)

Bristol Bears: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Piers O’Conor, 11 Henry Purdy, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Harry Randall; 1 Max Lahiff, 2 Bryan Byrne, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Ed Holmes, 5 Dave Attwood, 6 Steven Luatua (capt), 7 Dan Thomas, 8 Nathan Hughes

System players: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 John Afoa, 19 Joe Joyce, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Alapati Leiua

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge, 14 Tom O’Flaherty, 13 Phil Dollman, 12 Tom Hendrickson, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Jack Yeandle (capt), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Dave Dennis, 5 Sam Skinner, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 7 Don Armand, 8 Sean Lonsdale

Replacements: 16 Jack Innard, 17 Billy Keast, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Will Witty, 20 Richard Capstick, 21 Joe Snow, 22 Harvey Skinner, 23 Tom Wyatt

Saracens v Gloucester (Wednesday, 6pm kick-off)

Saracens: 15 Will Hooley, 14 Ben Harris, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Juan Pablo Socino, 11 Elliott Obatoyinbo, 10 Manu Vunipola, 9 Tom Whiteley; 1 Richard Barrington, 2 Tom Woolstencroft, 3 Alec Clarey, 4 Joel Kpoku, 5 Tim Swinson, 6 Calum Clark, 7 Sean Reffell, 8 Andy Christie

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Sam Crean, 18 Josh Ibuanokpe, 19 Cameron Boon, 20 Janco Venter, 21 Alex Day, 22 Harry Sloan, 23 Charlie Watson

Gloucester: 15 Charlie Sharples, 14 Matt Banahan, 13 Henry Trinder, 12 Mark Atkinson (c), 11 Louis Rees-Zammit, 10 Lloyd Evans, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Logovi’i Mulipola, 2 Franco Marais, 3 Jamal Ford-Robinson, 4 Charlie Beckett, 5 Danny Drake, 6 Josh Gray, 7 Jordy Reid, 8 Jack Clement

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Ciaran Knight, 19 Cameron Jordan, 20 Joe Howard, 21 Charlie Chapman, 22 George Barton, 23 Tom Seabrook

Worcester Warriors v Harlequins (Wednesday, 6pm kick-off)

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Tom Howe, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Noah Heward, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard; 1 Ethan Waller, 2 Niall Annett, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Graham Kitchener, 6 Ted Hill (capt), 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Cornell du Preez,

Replacements: 16 Beck Cutting, 17 Callum Black, 18 Richard Palframan, 19 Andrew Kitchener, 20 Sam Lewis, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Ashley Beck

Harlequins: 15 Aaron Morris, 14 Chris Ashton, 13 Luke Northmore, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Brett Herron, 9 Scott Steele; 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Joe Gray, 3 Will Collier, 4 Glen Young, 5 Tevita Cavubati, 6 Dino Lamb, 7 Will Evans, 8 Tom Lawday (capt)

Replacements: 16 Elia Elia, 17 Marc Thomas, 18 Maks van Dyk, 19 Archie White, 20 James Chisholm, 21 Danny Care, 22 Paul Lasike, 23 James Lang

Northampton Saints v Bath (Wednesday, 7.45pm kick-off)

Northampton Saints: 15 Harry Mallinder, 14 Ahsee Tuala, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Henry Taylor; 1 Nick Auterac, 2 James Fish, 3 Owen Franks, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 JJ Tonks, 8 Teimana Harrison (capt)

Replacements: 16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Ehren Painter, 19 Lewis Bean, 20 Tui Uru, 21 Tom James, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Tommy Freeman

Bath: 15 Tom de Glanville, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Max Clark, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 10 Josh Matavesi, 9 Will Chudley; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Christian Judge, 4 Will Spencer, 5 Elliott Stooke, 6 Mike Williams, 7 Josh Bayliss (capt), 8 Zach Mercer

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Lewis Boyce, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Miles Reid, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Ruaridh McConnochie

