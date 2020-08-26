Luke Cowan-Dickie credits Brits with reinventing hooker position

England and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie credits changed attitudes and the attacking instincts of ex-Saracens hero Schalk Brits for transforming the role of top-flight No.2s.

In the last ten years Premiership try-scoring rates from hookers have trebled, with Cowan-Dickie and Exeter partner-in-crime Jack Yeandle cashing in with 40 tries between them.

To put that in perspective, Chiefs winger Jack Nowell has managed just 26 tries over a similar eight-year period, while Saracens hooker Jamie George is on 25 league tries.

Cowan-Dickie, who bagged his third try in five league games this season against Leicester last weekend and is third on the Premiership’s all-time game per try hit list, now ahead of Brits, told The Rugby Paper: “I think the job of a hooker has definitely changed.

“I’ve always liked getting my hands on the ball and carrying but back in the day front rowers were never encouraged to get on the ball as much as we are now.

“At Chiefs, they want us on the ball all the time and we like to put our foot forward carrying, so that definitely helps and the way we play as a side, with our five-metre strengths and the option of lineout drives instead of taking penalties, gives us more opportunities.”

League tries by hookers in the last ten Premiership seasons

2011/12 – 17

2012/13 – 23

2013/14 – 30

2014/15 – 27

2015/16 – 31

2016/17 – 60

2017/18 – 56

2018/19 – 56

2019/20 – 29*

*to round 14

All-time leading Premiership tryscorers using games-per-try metric

Harry Thacker – 4.92, Barry Williams – 4.93, Luke Cowan-Dickie – 5.06, Schalk Brits – 5.10, Raphael Ibanez – 5.55, Trevor Leota – 5.58, Ashley Johnson – 5.67, Jamie George – 5.96, Jack Yeandle – 6.41, Mikey Haywood – 6.77

Asked if free-running Brits had influenced the trend towards hookers becoming a try-scoring weapon, Cowan-Dickie added: “Definitely. He wasn’t the biggest guy but he showed what hookers could do and most front row forwards would have looked closely at him.

“I’m a completely different body shape to him but the amount of times he got his hands on the ball was exceptional and he wasn’t just a ‘tuck and run’ merchant, he could distribute as well, which I really liked about his game and is something I’ve been keen to follow.

“You used to have a lot of pick and goes and there’d be a lot of carry, carry, carry in the Premiership, but for Saracens he would be like a back most of the time with his running, stepping, offloading and even kicking. I’d stop short of the kicking but I do look to play a bit more now, which has definitely helped my game and a lot of other hookers are doing likewise.

“You look at Jamie George and what helped him become such a good player now was working with Schalk Brits.

“His set-piece was always solid but he’s added all the stuff around the field and his handing is brilliant, to the extent he can throw 20-30 metre passes.”

NEALE HARVEY

