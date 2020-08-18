England Sevens flyer Dan Norton becomes latest London Irish signing

Posted on by in Latest News, Premiership with

World Sevens Series all-time leading tryscorer Dan Norton has agreed to terms with Premiership club London Irish.

Norton scored over 350 times whilst wearing the England Sevens jersey, firmly placing his name in the history books of the sevens game.

As reported by The Rugby Paper on Sunday, the 32-year-old had been training at Irish’s Hazelwood base since the RFU announced it would be axing the England Sevens programme to save costs.

Earlier this calendar year, Norton continued his record-breaking fashion by surpassing the record for most matches played in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Norton has previous experience in the conventional form of the game, with Gloucester, Bristol, Moseley and Hartpury College.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with London Irish and for the opportunity to go back to the format I played at grassroots level,” Norton commented.

“I hope my experience on the sevens circuit can translate onto the pitch with Irish and I can help the club wherever I can” explained Norton.

“Dan has had a fantastic career with England Sevens and we are excited to see what he can do in the XV game environment,” said Declan Kidney, director of rugby.

“Hopefully Dan can bring his experience from over the years and have a good impact on the squad.”

Norton joins former England Sevens teammate Charlton Kerr, Tom Homer, Matt Cornish, Rob Simmons and Agustin Creevy as the new recruits at Irish.

✍️ | London Irish can confirm that @Dan_Norton4, the leading try-scorer of all time in the 7s format, has agreed to link up with London Irish on a short-term contract.



⚡️ Over 350 tries for England 7s ⚡️



Read more 👉 https://t.co/5llx1GqHJ7 pic.twitter.com/R1VkafZbPw — London Irish (@LiRFC) August 17, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dan Norton, England Sevens, London Irish