Six Nations Team of the Week: France stars shine in huge win over Italy 

It felt like a true Six Nations weekend again, with some outstanding rugby being played by France, England scraping victory and Wales finally looking up rather than down.

Everyone enjoyed the games (unless you are Scottish or Italian) with it being arguably the most entertaining so far.

Here is Charlie Elliott’s Team of the Week, with five of the six teams represented.

Outside Backs

15 Leo Barre (France)

Many were surprised that Barre was starting against Italy, but he quickly silenced the critics with a brilliant game.

Like the rest of the France backs, he was seemingly everywhere in what was one of the most fluid attacks seen in Six Nations history.

Notched a brace of tries and stood out amongst a team with some real household names in it.

14 Theo Attissogbe (France)

In truth, the whole of the back five from France could have feasibly made this team following such a dominant win.

It was a tossup on the wing between Bielle-Biarrey and Theo Attissogbe, who got a try each but were also involved in so much over the 80.

The latter gets in my virtue of his assist being ‘better’ than the former’s, passing out of the tackle nicely to assist LBB.

He also was heavily involved in the disallowed Barre try and overall was unplayable.

ROME, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Theo Attissogbe of France scores his team’s tenth try whilst under pressure from Alessandro Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo of Italy during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Italy and France at Stadio Olimpico on February 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Centres

13 Huw Jones (Scotland)

Had a lot of joy on either side of the ball, with solid defensive work coupled with devastating attacking ability.

Offensively, Jones ran some great lines and found a fair bit of space which opened it up for the wide men, who were often found.

Scored a neat try in the corner which took his side into the half-time break in the lead and drew him level as the top try-scorer for Scotland in Six Nations history.

12 Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Seeing Aki starting on the bench must have intimidated the Welsh, and rightly so.

An absolute monster, it is unfathomable how difficult he would be to defend after 60 minutes of high-intensity rugby.

Ireland needed a hero to get them out of the rut that they found themselves in at the Principality Stadium, with the Connacht centre the hero.

A ball-carrying beast, his blood-soaked jersey summed up the battle that his side had found themselves in.

11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

Van der Merwe always shows up against England, it’s just a pity for him that his side couldn’t get over the line.

On another day we would be talking about VDM scoring the winning try, if Finn Russell’s kick had gone in.

Hyper-critics could say that he could have run the ball closer to the posts to create an easier kicking opportunity, but that seems harsh.

Got a lot of joy down the wing, reflected in him getting the second most carries in the game.

Set up Huw Jones after a devastating step on Ollie Lawrence, which was worth the admission fee in itself.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland runs with the ball from Ollie Lawrence of England during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Halfbacks

10 Antoine Dupont (France)

Yes, Dupont was actually a nine but given that it was a poor week for tens, he finds himself in this team in a position that he often drifts to in games.

Started off a bit shakily for his extremely high standards but ran the show afterwards.

Two scores for himself and countless moments that either directly or indirectly resulted in tries, he is simply the best when he is at it.

Nothing new can be said about the Frenchman, but if you didn’t watch the game, imagine him at his finest, that is how good he was against Italy.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Looks composed far beyond his years and was consistent in an otherwise weak Ireland performance.

Kept his teammates going and kept the pressure on Wales with some high-tempo rugby, which paid dividends when the calvary were brought on and the hosts were burnt out.

Always a danger and was super sharp.

Front Row

1 Ellis Genge (England)

One of the most complete props in the business, Genge went back to basics and succeeded exceptionally.

Out-scrummed Zander Fagerson, which has become a theme in this year’s Six Nations, as the Scot’s Lions chances keep dwindling.

Many see the scrum as the only area in which England can confidently say that they were better than Scotland and the Bristol Bears man was central to this.

2 Peato Mauvaka (France)

It feels strange to say after a 49-point victory, but his try was the turning point.

Mauvaka got a try off the back of a maul to give France their first lead of the game and one which they never surrendered.

He did not need to do loads but when called upon was effective with throwing from the lineout and overall, a solid player who did the dirty work in a big win.

3 WillGriff John (Wales)

So many doubted the Sale Sharks prop, but his critics are now quiet.

Andrew Porter was given a lesson at scrum time and while many have said that it is down to be officiated properly ‘for once’, John deserves huge amounts of credit for it.

Was not just a scrum hero, but was all over the pitch, getting some decent carries and a counter-ruck from Josh van der Flier.

Turns out there is some talent in Wales, something which they need to utilise going forward.

Second Row

4 Maro Itoje (England)

It is one of the most cliche sayings ever, but it was a true captain’s performance from Itoje as he forced his team to victory.

Cynics would call him lucky that he wasn’t penalised for more, which is a fair assessment.

The reality is though, that he wasn’t penalised so should be given credit for the hard work that he did, such as THAT turnover in which he wasn’t supporting his body weight but got the decision in his favour.

Clearly wanted it more than the Scottish, which also worked to his detriment, but overall was a true leader.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Maro Itoje of England celebrates with the fans after the team’s victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and Scotland at Allianz Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

5 Ollie Chessum (England)

Looked an improvement on teammate George Martin with much more dominance from the lineout, in a game where England had to grind their opponents out this was crucial.

Did an 80-minute stint, only coming off right at the death for Ted Hill.

Carried well when given the chance and deserves credit for staying on after a pretty nasty collision with Jonny Gray.

Back Row

6 Francois Cros (France)

Monsieur Consistent. Cros was the only member of the French forward pack to do the full 80 after their seven-one bench split, owing to his seemingly never-ending ability to make tackles.

Ended the game with the most tackles and connected the forwards and the backs very well with some neat touches of the ball, he did it all.

While Dupont and co will get the headlines, the forwards deserve huge credit for their role.

7 Jac Morgan (Wales)

Surely a Lions cert, Morgan is something else at Test level.

Carried brilliantly, defended brilliantly and even got himself a try, there is quite literally nothing that the Ospreys man cannot do.

Supported by some great games from fellow back rowers Talupe Faletau and Tommy Reffell, words don’t do justice to how much Jac Morgan deserves this Wales revival.

8 Gregory Alldritt (France)

Dusted himself down and recovered following a shaky start, much like the rest of his team.

But once Alldritt got going, he was at his best, with plenty of powerful ball-carrying and countless tackles before scoring a try early in the second half.

Almost battering ram-esque with his running, it provided a great foundation for the backs to work off.

Will be crucial against Ireland.