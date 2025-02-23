Six Nations: Battling Wales give Ireland a scare

By Roger Panting
Matt Sherratt, the Cardiff coach put in charge of Wales only last week, was delighted by the “emotion and ambition” his players showed yesterday after a spirited performance in a 27-18 defeat by Ireland.
“There was always going to be a bounce with a new coach but I hope today’s performance will have whetted the appetite of the supporters,” he said.
“On Monday, when I first came in, I told the group that we had to show the crowd some emotion and some ambition and I think we did that.
Proud Effort
"I was pleased we were able to replicate many of things we’ve tried in training...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login