Six Nations: Battling Wales give Ireland a scare

By Roger Panting

Matt Sherratt, the Cardiff coach put in charge of Wales only last week, was delighted by the “emotion and ambition” his players showed yesterday after a spirited performance in a 27-18 defeat by Ireland.

“There was always going to be a bounce with a new coach but I hope today’s performance will have whetted the appetite of the supporters,” he said.

“On Monday, when I first came in, I told the group that we had to show the crowd some emotion and some ambition and I think we did that.

Proud Effort

"I was pleased we were able to replicate many of things we’ve tried in training...