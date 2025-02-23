Six Nations: England’s warriors end Scottish curse

By Adam Hathaway

England skipper Maro Itoje hailed his side’s warrior spirit as they reclaimed the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham yesterday after five years of hurt.

Itoje lifted the trophy but only after Finn Russell had missed a last-gasp conversion that handed England a 16-15 win – their second single point victory in two games.

Like the 26-25 win over France, England’s opponents wasted chances and could have been out of sight before Fin Smith gave the hosts a six-point lead.

Duhan van der Merwe scored a 79th try and Russell’s conversion went wide to give England the win and end their drough...