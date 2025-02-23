Six Nations: Antoine Dupont and France pile on record total in thumping of Italy

By Ethan Bents

France thrashed Italy 73-24 in a statement win at the Stadio Olimpico in round three of the Six Nations as Antoine Dupont starred in the eleven-try annihilation of the Italians.

France’s victory moves them up to second in the table, with all eyes turning to Dublin for the huge clash against Ireland in the next round.

After the bitterly disappointing defeat to England in the last round, France went into the game against Italy scarred, needing a big performance to reignite their Six Nations campaign.

The hosts were in a completely different place though, with confidence oozing after their impressive win over Wales.

For France, this game was a must-win and for Italy, it was the chance to show the world they were capable of beating the best.

But with just two wins in Six Nations history against France, the odds certainly weren’t in the favour of the hosts.

Match Action

France flew out of the blocks winning a penalty instantly off the kickoff.

The next five minutes were then dictated by the visitor’s but they were unable to find their rhythm and couldn’t turn possession into points.

Just minutes after, France’s Leo Barre thought he’d opened the scoring with a terrific try but after a TMO review, there was judged to be a forward pass in the buildup, so the points were chalked off.

The game didn’t remain scoreless for long though, as Italian centre Tommaso Menoncello carved through the French defence to score the first legal try of the game.

But Les Bleus hit straight back levelling the match through Mickael Guillard’s punchy try.

The hosts then edged themselves back ahead with a terrific long-distance penalty from Tommaso Allan but the lead didn’t last for long as France left Italy helpless in a rampant rolling maul which bundled over for Mickael Guillard to score.

Antoine Dupont

Italy needed to halt the French momentum but could do nothing to prevent Dupont scoring.

But surprisingly, it wasn’t the magical scrumhalf who made the brilliance for the try but Louis Bielle-Biarrey who produced a terrific break to set Dupont up.

In the years of old, Italy might’ve lost hope and given up but this is a different era and the hosts came charging straight back at the French.

Some fantastic attacking play opened up a gap which Juan Ignacio Brex needed no invitation to run in and score.

But once again, the French would respond immediately after. After a few phases on the Italian line, Paul Boudehent picked the ball up and drove powerfully at his opposition.

His strength and ferocity was too much and he was able to get over the line and score. Only three minutes separated the Italian try from the French’s. The bonus point was secured within 30 minutes.

On the brink of half time, dangerman Dupont punished the Italian’s again. His sumptuous pass gave Leo Barre the perfect ball to run in on and score. The French storm was showing no signs of easing up.

At the break the visitors went in 35 points to 17 up.

Second Half

The game was not over by any means though.

France started the second half how they finished the first, direct and clinical.

A fast lineout and quick recycled ball gave the Italian’s no chance to stop yet another French try. Gregory Alldritt the man to get his name on the scoresheet this time.

It went from bad to worse for the hosts as Louis Bielle-Biarrey finally got his try with an easy run in. This was his sixth in a row.

After a spirited first-half performance, Italy began to look weary and incredibly vulnerable. Mistakes were creeping into their game and French pressure just kept coming.

In the 53rd minute, Dupont did Dupont things to speed past the Italian defence and fly over, under the posts. France had reached 54 points in 54 minutes.

But Italy weren’t done just yet. After 33 minutes since their last points, Paolo Garbisi dived over the whitewash to score and finally give the home crowd something to cheer about.

This didn’t swing the momentum of the game though, as France scored yet another try straight after. Leo Barre had a simple run over the line after Bielle-Biarrey’s delicious grubber helped him set the fullback up.

With five minutes left of the 80, Theo Attissogbe weaved through two defenders to produce an electric finish and score France’s 10th try of the game.

Then in the final play of the match, France spread the ball wide for Pierre-Louis Barassi to touch down and score.

A statement performance from the French but a day to forget for the Italians.

Scorers

ITALY: 24

Tries: Menoncello (10′), Ignacio Brex (27′), Garbisi (60′)

Conversions: Allan (11′, 28′), Garbisi (60′)

Penalties: Allan (17′)

FRANCE: 73

Tries: Guillard (13′), Mauvaka (20′), Dupont (23′, 53′), Boudehent (29′), Barre (38′, 64′), Alldritt (44′), Bielle-Biarrey (49′) Attissogbe (75′), Barassi (79′)

Conversions: Ramos (14′, 21′, 24′, 30′, 39′, 45′, 54′, 65′), Lucu (76′)

Star Man – Antoine Dupont (France)

Referee – Karl Dickson

Attendance – 72,698