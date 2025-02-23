Tom Baldwin backing new boss at Blackheath

By Ben Jaycock

Blackheath captain Tom Baldwin is disappointed that his director of rugby James Shanahan will be moving on at the end of the season but feels they are in safe hands with incoming boss Tom Stradwick.

Shanahan, below, joined Blackheath in 2016 from Old Albanians and helped secure multiple promotions which have seen them become a top-half National One outfit.

He will be moving to National Two East side Bury St Edmunds next season to be closer to home, and back row Baldwin – who has been with Blackheath for 10 years – is sad to see him go.

Baldwin told The Rugby Paper: “It’s dis...