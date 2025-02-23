I’m glad to be in a ‘beautiful place’ – Tom Curry

By Adam Hathaway

Tom Curry has turned back time to when he was a teenager after his recovery from injury.

The back row, outstanding for England at the start of the Six Nations, was warned he may never play again after hip surgery and stem cell therapy on the joint.

A new conditioning programme has been put in place for the 26-year-old who rarely trains on the Monday after matches.

That has been supplemented by long strolls with his dachshund, Toby, and changing the way he walks to keep mobile.

And the proof has been in the pudding with Curry showing the form that made him a British & Ir...