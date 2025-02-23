Size isn’t everything, insists Bowen

■By SIMON THOMAS

TOM Bowen is aiming to follow in the side-stepping footsteps of his heroes Shane Williams and Cheslin Kolbe by proving that size really doesn’t matter.

The diminutive teenage winger has made a big impact for Cardiff and Wales U20s with his try-scoring exploits and his ability to beat opponents one-on-one with his dazzling footwork.

“That’s my unique selling point at the end of the day, that’s what I pride myself on,” says the 5ft 7ins, 11st speedster.

“I will always back myself. I am one of those players who will alw...