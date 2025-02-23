England 16-15 Scotland: Fin Smith has diamonds on the soles of his shoes

By Nick Cain at Twickenham

England ..............................16pts

Try: Freeman 9

Conversion: M Smith 9

Penalties: M Smith 56, 67; F Smith 70

Scotland ............................15pts

Tries: White 4, Jones 19, van der Merwe 79

Fin Smith confirmed that he is a big match player to the soles of his boots when he banged over the 50m penalty ten minutes from time which eventually wrestled the Calcutta Cup from Scotland’s grip for the first time in four years.

However, the young English fly-half and his teammates had to ride out a torrid last act in this Auld Enemy arm-wrestle when a Scott...