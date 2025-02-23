For Scotland, another Six Nations dream dies at the hands of England…

By Paul Rees

England well know the pain of a late missed kick. Little more than three months after George Ford’s penalty against New Zealand brushed the wrong side of a post, Finn Russell had the opportunity to retain the Calcutta Cup for Scotland with a conversion after Duhan van der Merwe’s try had trimmed the home side’s lead to a point.

Russell had been in imperious form on an evening when England’s pack had the whip hand but Scotland were far more inventive and threatening in possession, regularly getting the ball wide.

Van der Merwe’s try was their third to England’s one but the Bath...