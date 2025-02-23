Cool cat Fin Smith is England’s biggest hitter at 10 since Jonny Wilkinson

By Brendan Gallagher

After narrowly losing a couple of games against class opposition in the summer and autumn that they probably deserved to win, England have now won two games on the trot by a single point that they deserved to lose.

C’est la vie, that’s sport and, indeed, life and don’t knock it.

Didn’t South Africa win all their knockout games at RWC2023 by a single point... but it does make trying to assess whether England are actually making any progress fiendishly difficult.

Objectively are they playing any better? No, I’m not sure they are. Are their results better? Yes, just for t...