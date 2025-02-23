Six Nations: Triple top for Ireland, new hope for Wales

By Simon Thomas

Wales .................................. 18pts

Tries: Rogers 43, Morgan 43

Conversion: Anscombe 44

Penalties: Anscombe 23, 35

Ireland............................... 27pts

Tries: Conan 7, Osborne 55

Conversion: Prendergast 8

Penalties: Prendergast 21, 49, 67, 70, 78

So Ireland secure the Triple Crown and remain on course for the Grand Slam, while the Welsh losing run continues – but that hardly begins to tell the story of this compelling encounter.

The Irish players will have left the field at a packed Principality Stadium knowing they had been in one hell of a game.

At th...