Never can a team have lost and won so much than Wales

By Peter Jackson

For more than 60 glorious minutes, the man they call ‘Jockey’ watched his no-hopers dare to cause an upset every bit as outrageous as any 100-1 winner of the Grand National.

In asking his team to be brave, as in their readiness to take risks, Matt Sherratt could never have dreamt that their response would raise more than a fleeting prospect of treating the Six Nations to a giant-killing beyond compare. All Wales lacked was a knock-out blow.

Had they found one, it would have shot right up there on the Richter scale of tremors alongside the Buster Douglas uppercut which sepa...