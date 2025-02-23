Italy vs France Preview: Callum Braley urges Italy to take the bold route

By Jon Newcombe

Match Preview - Italy v France

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Stadio Olimpico

Former Italy scrum-half Callum Braley has urged the Azzurri to be bold as they look to build on their 22-15 win over Wales and create history in Rome this afternoon.

The 2024 victory over Scotland added to last week’s result puts them on the verge of stringing together three consecutive home wins for the first time in the Six Nations.

With their improved standing in world rugby and France still hurting from a demoralising 26-25 defeat to England in round two, Braley believes the unprecedented hat-trick is...