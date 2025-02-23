Thomas Ramos at 10 for new-look France

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made changes to his team following their 26-25 defeat by England last time out.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and wing Damian Penaud have been dropped with Thomas Ramos moving to No.10 and Leo Barre and Theo Attissogbe coming into the back three alongside Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the tournament’s top try-scorer with four.

Thibaud Flament makes his first appearance of the tournament alongside Mickael Guillard in the second row, with Emmanuel Meafou ruled out by illness.

Galthie has opted for a 7-1split on the bench, with scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only back amon...