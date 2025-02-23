Jeremy Guscott – French stars need to get on the same page

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken & Unmissable every week...

How will France respond in Rome after losing to England? I don’t believe that French supporters will be feeling that charitable towards their own team after their defeat at Twickenham, and will want to see the record set straight against Italy this afternoon.

The trouble with France is we adore and applaud their attacking flair, ambition, and individual brilliance at times, but then they make schoolboy handling errors.

Damian Penaud

No one typifies the brilliance more than Damian Penaud, who almost always finds a way to get over...