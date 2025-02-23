U20s Six Nations: Ruthless France hit back in style against Italy

By Ben Jaycock

Italy ..................... 5

France...............58

France bounced back from their defeat to England last time out with a demolition job in Treviso.

The visitors’ bonus point victory kept their slim chances of a title charge alive with tries from Noa Traversier, Melvyn Rates, Sialevailea Tofua, Lucas Vigneres, Simeli Daunivucu, and doubles from Lyam Akrab and Elyjah Ibsaiene.

France opened the scoring with a routine penalty by Luka Keletaona before scoring their first try after neat hands from the pack put Traversier over. Four minutes later, Rates grabbed the second in t...