U20s Six Nations: Kepu Tuipulotu leads the charge as England blow away limp Scotland

By Ethan Bents

England ........................... 57pts

Tries: Ridl 5, Tuipulotu 12, 37; James 29, Raymont 32, Burrow 43, Pearson 54, Bracken 58, Hall 77

Conversions: Coen 12, 30, 33, 44; Bellamy 55, 78

Scotland ..........................13pts

Tries: Watson 8, Duncan 68

Penalty: Brown 24

England U20s’ Grand Slam dream continues after the defending champions scored nine tries in a demolition of Scotland.

Bath hooker Kepu Tuipulotu proved the standout, scoring two tries while also showcasing his athletic all-court game.

This result kept England on top of the Championship and left winless...