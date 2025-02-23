U20s Six Nations: Kepu Tuipulotu leads the charge as England blow away limp Scotland

By Ethan Bents
England ........................... 57pts
Tries: Ridl 5, Tuipulotu 12, 37; James 29, Raymont 32, Burrow 43, Pearson 54, Bracken 58, Hall 77
Conversions: Coen 12, 30, 33, 44; Bellamy 55, 78
Scotland ..........................13pts
Tries: Watson 8, Duncan 68
Penalty: Brown 24
England U20s’ Grand Slam dream continues after the defending champions scored nine tries in a demolition of Scotland.
Bath hooker Kepu Tuipulotu proved the standout, scoring two tries while also showcasing his athletic all-court game.
This result kept England on top of the Championship and left winless...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login