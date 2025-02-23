U20s Six Nations: Ireland have the power but Wales take the glory in surprise triumph

By Ben Jaycock
Wales ................... 20pts
Tries: Penalty 4, Emanuel 15
Conversion: Wilde 16
Penalties: Wilde 50, Ford 80
Ireland..................12pts
Tries: Walker 27, Smyth 40
Conversion: Green 40
A herculean effort from Wales’ forwards set up a shock victory over Ireland with Harri Ford’s late penalty sending Rodney Parade, a venue starved of home victories, into ecstasy.
The top 12 tacklers in the game were all on the winning side with Harry Beddall (34), Harry Thomas (23) and Tom Cottle (22) making a mammoth contribution across a bruising 80 minutes. Ireland had 74 per cent te...
