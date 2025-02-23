U20s Six Nations: Ireland have the power but Wales take the glory in surprise triumph

By Ben Jaycock

Wales ................... 20pts

Tries: Penalty 4, Emanuel 15

Conversion: Wilde 16

Penalties: Wilde 50, Ford 80

Ireland..................12pts

Tries: Walker 27, Smyth 40

Conversion: Green 40

A herculean effort from Wales’ forwards set up a shock victory over Ireland with Harri Ford’s late penalty sending Rodney Parade, a venue starved of home victories, into ecstasy.

The top 12 tacklers in the game were all on the winning side with Harry Beddall (34), Harry Thomas (23) and Tom Cottle (22) making a mammoth contribution across a bruising 80 minutes. Ireland had 74 per cent te...