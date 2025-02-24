Unique Rugby Stadiums You Need to Know About

Rugby has long been a sport built on tradition, camaraderie, and passionate fan bases. Whether it’s the electric atmosphere of a packed-out international fixture or the intimate setting of a historic club ground, the stadiums that host rugby matches play a crucial role in shaping the experience.

While the likes of Twickenham, Murrayfield, Eden Park, and the Principality Stadium are globally recognised, there are many lesser-known venues that boast unique locations, architectural quirks, and rich local character. These stadiums may not always host the grandest events, but they contribute immensely to rugby’s diverse identity.

Here are some of the most intriguing rugby stadiums you should know about in 2025.

Matmut Stadium de Gerland – A Football Fortress Turned Rugby Home (France)

Originally built for football, Matmut Stadium de Gerland in Lyon has undergone a rugby renaissance. Once home to Olympique Lyonnais, this 35,000-capacity venue was handed over to Lyon OU in 2017, creating an intimate yet intense rugby setting.

What sets it apart is its blend of historic 1930s art deco architecture and a fan experience that benefits from the stadium’s original football layout – bringing the stands close to the action. Unlike purpose-built rugby stadiums, Gerland’s legacy as a football ground makes it an imposing venue for visiting teams, with the noise bouncing off its iconic curved stands.

Estadio Charrúa – A Rugby Beacon in a Football Nation (Uruguay)

Estadio Charrúa, located in Montevideo’s scenic Parque Rivera, has become a cornerstone of Uruguay’s rugby scene. Originally constructed as a football venue, the stadium was repurposed in 2012, transforming into the home of Uruguayan rugby. It now hosts the national team, Los Teros, as well as Peñarol Rugby in the Super Rugby Americas league. With a 14,000-seat capacity, Estadio Charrúa has grown in significance as Uruguay, currently ranked 17th, works to strengthen its rugby presence on the global stage.

The stadium’s role has expanded with Uruguay’s increasing focus on improving its rugby performance. In 2024, it was the site of a historic Test match against Scotland, further cementing its importance in international rugby. It serves as more than just a place for matches; it reflects the nation’s evolving passion for the sport, bridging Uruguay’s football heritage with the rise of rugby culture. As rugby continues to develop in Uruguay, Estadio Charrúa will remain at the heart of the country’s efforts to compete on the global stage, acting as a symbol of the sport’s growth in the region.

Stadio Tommaso Fattori – Rugby in the Italian Highlands

Italy’s rugby reputation is often linked to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, but Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila offers a unique alternative. Sitting at 720 metres above sea level in the rugged Abruzzo region, it is one of Europe’s highest professional rugby stadiums.

Beyond its altitude, the stadium holds deep emotional significance. Following the devastating 2009 earthquake that struck L’Aquila, the sport overall, and their local rugby team played a key role in the town’s recovery, with the stadium standing as a symbol of resilience. The mountainous surroundings and no-frills design create an old-school rugby experience while also serving as a multi-purpose venue with a capacity of 10,000 – making it a must-visit for those who appreciate the sport’s roots.

Forsyth Barr Stadium – New Zealand’s Roofed Rugby Fortress

New Zealand is renowned for its legendary rugby grounds, but Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium stands out for being one of the few fully covered rugby venues worldwide. While most rugby stadiums are open-air, Forsyth Barr features a transparent roof that shields players and fans from New Zealand’s unpredictable weather.

What makes this venue special is that, despite being enclosed, it retains an outdoor feel due to its natural grass surface – something rarely found in covered stadiums. The steep, close-packed stands combined with the roof structure amplify crowd noise, which could bellow out from a 30,000-strong crowd, creating an intimidating atmosphere that has given the Highlanders and All Blacks a significant home advantage.

Estadio Municipal de La Pintana – Chile’s Growing Rugby Scene

Chile’s rugby scene has been on the rise, especially following the country’s debut at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Estadio Municipal de La Pintana, traditionally seen as a football venue, is now at the forefront of this growth. Situated in Santiago, the stadium has become a key venue as rugby continues to gain popularity nationwide.

With a capacity of around 5,000, La Pintana’s intimate setting fosters a passionate and energetic atmosphere that enhances the rugby experience. The stadium is home to Selknam, Chile’s professional rugby team competing in the Super Rugby Americas league, providing a platform for local talent to shine. Over the years, it has hosted international matches, showcasing the country’s growing rugby ambitions and the increasing support from fans. As rugby gains a foothold in Chile, Estadio Municipal de La Pintana is emerging as a central location for the sport’s development and the country’s evolving place in international rugby.

