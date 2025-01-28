England name Curry twins in starting line-up for Six Nations opener against Ireland

England have sprung a surprise by uniting the Curry twins in their back row for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin.

For the first time, Tom and Ben Curry will feature together in the starting XV, filling the flanker positions either side of number eight Ben Earl. Tom Curry is given the number six jersey.

In another selection twist, Cadan Murley will make his debut on the left wing after being given the nod ahead of Ollie Sleightholme, who filled the position in England’s most recent outing against Japan in November.

READ MORE: 2025 Six Nations Predictions: Can Ireland make it three in a row?

Head coach Steve Borthwick has opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench with Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South and Tom Willis set to provide heavyweight reinforcements in the second half.

READ MORE: Tommy Freeman – England must rule the skies in Dublin