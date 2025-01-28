2025 Six Nations Predictions: Can Ireland make it three in a row? 

The rugby world will have its eyes glued to the northern hemisphere from the start of February to the middle of March, as the Six Nations is upon us.

So much drama is going to happen, with every side beginning on the same number of points and so much to play for.

It is as tight as ever, but here are Charlie Elliott’s predictions for the upcoming tournament.

Winner – Ireland

It’s a real toss-up between France and Ireland, but the main driving factor behind picking the latter is the fact that the game between the two will be played in Dublin.

Given that both can be expected to win the rest of their games, it could well also be a Grand Slam for them.

Tadgh Furlong being injured for the England game at least is a huge blow, but they will still be confident that the firepower around the pitch will be good enough.

It is a proper team that is balanced across all metrics, with France seeming like more of a superteam filled with individual talent, Ireland seem better as a collective.

Having plenty of possession and carries seems to suit them and the amount of pressure that they put on their opponents is huge, something which they will be expected to do this year again.

Not to mention that they have already won it two years in a row…

Wooden Spoon – Italy

Another toss-up is between Wales and Italy for the Wooden Spoon.

It has not been a good couple of years for Warren Gatland’s men who go into this tournament in shocking form.

Something has to give and on paper, the squad isn’t terrible.

Tomos Williams will be the key player and should he be at his best could well prove too much for Italy at the very least.

The Azzurri aren’t bad, but surely Gatland has enough know-how of the game to be able to devise a plan to beat them.

Wales’ squad selection was uninspiring at best but they still have enough about them to get a win in Rome.

Player of the Tournament – Caelan Doris

All logic suggests that if Ireland are to win the tournament, then Caelan Doris should be right up there for contention as captain.

Maybe this is putting all the eggs in the Irish basket, with someone like Antoine Dupont always in and around the conversation.

His leadership will be a key factor should his country win the record-breaking third in a row, which would swing this award in his favour.

Being able to carry well is crucial in this system, which Doris excels at. He will be crucial on the pitch, but also off it.

Breakthrough player – Asher Opoku-Fordjour

The young England prop has absolutely everything.

Not only being an extremely powerful scrimmager who can bulldoze through even the most experienced, Opoku-Fordjour has looked increasingly more confident with the ball in hand in recent months.

Still only 20 years old, he is tipped for the top and is already a regular starter for Sale Sharks in the Premiership.

Hopefully, Steve Borthwick gives him minutes, so he is able to properly experience the Test environment.

He seems to be ready for the step up, which is crazy given his age.

Top Tryscorer – Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Damian Penaud is out for the first game, with Bielle-Biarrey a slight doubt but more likely to play than not.

Both play for Bordeaux Begles which is scary that a club side has so much ability in it.

21-year-old Bielle-Biarrey is an absolute speedster with an incredible ability to read the game and find gaps and given that France will likely be an expansive team to watch, should have plenty of chances.

A class player and someone with heaps of potential.

He’s too established to have been considered as a breakthrough player now, which is a testament to his ability.

