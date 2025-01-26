Crowley is the man to call the shots at 10

SIX NATIONS 2025

IRELAND

Brendan Gallagher puts the case for the Munster fly-half to get the nod ahead of Sam Prendergast

DAVID Humphreys or Ronan O’Gara? Ronan O’Gara or Johnny Sexton? Johnny Sexton or Father Time? Jack Crowley or Sam Prendergast?

Wales are supposedly the nation obsessed with fly-halves but frankly that has been fake news for a good while. Ireland is where the ten reigns supreme, where his selection defines the team and exactly how they intend to play.

As most of them seem to play for ever and never get injured, it makes for tricky selections and t...