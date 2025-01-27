Six Nations 2025: Where to watch, full fixture list and final squads

Where to watch the Six Nations in the UK

In the UK, the Six Nations remains free to air, although that looks like it may not be the case in the future.

All games involving England, Scotland and Wales will be shown on either BBC or ITV.

These games will also be available on the streaming platforms of both sites, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Where to watch the Six Nations in Ireland

It will also be free to air in Ireland, with national broadcasters RTÉ holding the rights alongside Virgin Media.

To stream, the games will be available through the respective broadcaster’s streaming service, RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Play.

All games throughout the tournament will be shown on either one of these, see our guide below to find out details about individual games.

Six Nations fixtures, times and TV schedule

Friday 31 January

France v Wales | 8.15pm GMT | ITV



Saturday 1 February

Scotland v Italy | 2.15pm GMT | BBC, RTÉ

Ireland v England | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media

Saturday 8 February

Italy v Wales | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media

England v France | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media

Sunday 9 February

Scotland v Ireland | 3pm GMT | BBC, RTÉ

Saturday 22 February

Wales v Ireland | 2.15pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media

England v Scotland | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ

Sunday 23 February

Italy v France | 3pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media

Saturday 8 March

Ireland v France | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ

Scotland v Wales | 4.45pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media

Sunday 9 March

England v Italy | 3pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ

Saturday 15 March

Italy v Ireland | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ

Wales v England | 4.45pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media

France v Scotland | 8pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ

Six Nations squad news

England

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje (c), Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis

Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

France

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Matthias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifénua

Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Barre, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont (c), Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damien Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Killian Tixeront, Gabin Villiere

Italy

Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Alessandro Izekor, Dino Lamb, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Ricconi, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Ruzza, Ross Vintcent, Giosue Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Tommaso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Matt Gallagher, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Garbisi, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Martin Page-Relo, Jacopo Trulla, Stephen Varney

Ireland

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (c), Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose

Scotland

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge (cc), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson, Ewan Johnson, Alexander Masibaka, Ollie Smith

Backs: Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell (cc), Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White