Six Nations 2025: Where to watch, full fixture list and final squads

Where to watch the Six Nations in the UK
In the UK, the Six Nations remains free to air, although that looks like it may not be the case in the future.
All games involving England, Scotland and Wales will be shown on either BBC or ITV.
These games will also be available on the streaming platforms of both sites, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
Where to watch the Six Nations in Ireland
It will also be free to air in Ireland, with national broadcasters RTÉ holding the rights alongside Virgin Media.
To stream, the games will be available through the respective broadcaster’s streaming service, RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Play.
All games throughout the tournament will be shown on either one of these, see our guide below to find out details about individual games.
Six Nations fixtures, times and TV schedule
Friday 31 January
- France v Wales | 8.15pm GMT | ITV
Saturday 1 February
- Scotland v Italy | 2.15pm GMT | BBC, RTÉ
- Ireland v England | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media
Saturday 8 February
- Italy v Wales | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media
- England v France | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media
Sunday 9 February
- Scotland v Ireland | 3pm GMT | BBC, RTÉ
Saturday 22 February
- Wales v Ireland | 2.15pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media
- England v Scotland | 4.45pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ
Sunday 23 February
- Italy v France | 3pm GMT | ITV, Virgin Media
Saturday 8 March
- Ireland v France | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ
- Scotland v Wales | 4.45pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media
Sunday 9 March
- England v Italy | 3pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ
Saturday 15 March
- Italy v Ireland | 2.15pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ
- Wales v England | 4.45pm GMT | BBC, Virgin Media
- France v Scotland | 8pm GMT | ITV, RTÉ
Six Nations squad news
England
Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje (c), Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis
Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward
France
Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Matthias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifénua
Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Barre, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont (c), Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damien Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Killian Tixeront, Gabin Villiere
Italy
Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Alessandro Izekor, Dino Lamb, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Ricconi, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Ruzza, Ross Vintcent, Giosue Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani
Backs: Tommaso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Matt Gallagher, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Garbisi, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Martin Page-Relo, Jacopo Trulla, Stephen Varney
Ireland
Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (c), Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier
Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose
Scotland
Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge (cc), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson, Ewan Johnson, Alexander Masibaka, Ollie Smith
Backs: Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell (cc), Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White