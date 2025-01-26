Tommy Freeman – England must rule skies in Dublin

By Adam Hathaway

Focus: Tommy Freeman

Tommy Freeman has urged England to rule the Dublin skies next weekend against Ireland – and get their Six Nations campaign off a flyer.

The winger is expecting another aerial bombardment in their tournament opener on Saturday at the Aviva, where they have not won since 2019.

That 32-20 win sparked a run to the World Cup final later that year in Japan and England are desperate for a victory after their run of hitting the post in 2024.

Freddie Steward is favourite to fill one of the back three spots, either on the wing or at fullback, to defuse the high...