The ball was no longer a time bomb | David Flatman

ENGLAND didn’t just keep a lid on Antoine Dupont and his side, they chose to outplay them in a game for the ages.

This was a match of two excellent sides at absolutely full chat: lungs screaming, legs feeling like rooted oaks.

My main feeling, on the final whistle, was absolute respect for both sets of players. They all gave their everything.

Could the days of England kicking for the sake of kicking be over? Could it be that England no longer regard the oval ball as a ticking time bomb?

What we saw at Twickenham was an England side ready to attack, to threaten, and only prepared to kick whe...